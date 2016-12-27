Featured Stories
News
County declines request to cover Sheriff Palmer’s legal fees
Insurance company to further investigate whether Deputy DeFord may be covered.
Opinion
The Backroads: The strength of our community
2016 was a turbulent year — in Grant County, throughout our nation and across the...
Sports
16 sports highlights from 2016
Here's a look at 16 sports highlights from the year 2016.
Obituaries
Joan Bowling
Obituary
Life
Feature Story of the Year: Buddy, the Easter elk, joins Bunny Hop 5K
An elk followed human racers all the way to Dayville park.
Capital Bureau
Richardson sworn in as Oregon’s secretary of state
Dennis Richardson becomes first Republican to hold the Secretary of State’s Office since...