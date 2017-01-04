Featured Stories
News
Two die in fatal crash following reported kidnapping in Ontario
Possible kidnap victim, unrelated driver die after suspect crashes during police pursuit Monday...
Opinion
Editorial cartoons
This week's editorial cartoons.
Sports
Knights storm Grant Union court
Grant Union teams fall to Irrigon at home court.
Obituaries
Leonard Osborne
Leonard Osborne, 74, of Fox passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, at his home. Per his request, no...
Life
Out of the Past
Stories from 100 years of the Blue Mountain Eagle archives.
Capital Bureau
Brown takes oath as Oregon’s elected governor
Brown became Oregon’s 38th governor in February 2015 when Gov. Kitzhaber stepped down.