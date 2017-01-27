Login
Classifieds
Search sponsored by East Oregon Marketplace

Featured Stories

Panther girls win rival battle at home court
Panther girls win rival battle at home court
Prairie City boys take five-point win over Tigers
Prairie City boys take five-point win over Tigers
New baseball coach excited to lead team
New baseball coach excited to lead team

News

The long road to a transportation package
Local governments call for more infrastructure funding.
Nonprofit grant deadlines approaching
ODOT warns depositing snow on highways illegal
Robert Burns celebration planned Saturday in Condon

Opinion

Editorial cartoons
This week’s editorial cartoons.
Our View: Reviving northern ambulances benefits all of Grant County
Letter: Cattle destructive to streams
Letter: Is it education or indoctrination?

Sports

Panther girls win rival battle at home court
Prairie City claims victory over Monument/Dayville girls in hoops action.
Prairie City boys take five-point win over Tigers
New baseball coach excited to lead team
Sports Schedule

Obituaries

Josephine A. Howell

Josephine A. Howell, 96, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 14, at Regency Care Center,...

Jack Cavender
Margaret Leonora Shervey
Harryette Jean Anderson

Life

Grant Union Students of the Month — December

Prairie City School first-semester honor roll
Longtime music director honored with state award
Grief support group begins Feb. 1

Capital Bureau

Legislative leaders, governor lay out session priorities
Everyone agrees on problems, but parties remain at odds over solutions.
State allows schools to write off 14 hours of instructional time
Ed Board considers shortening school year because of weather
GOP wants cost cuts in exchange for revenue hikes