Featured Stories

New baseball coach excited to lead team
Wrestlers battle at Grant Union Tournament
Tiger boys come back to win over ’Lopes
News

Award-winning rodeo photographer shares the lifestyle through his lens
John Day rodeo photographer Lindsey Wyllie wins his sixth consecutive Photographer of the Year...
New drug take-back box available in John Day
Fundraiser planned for Burns teen who died in wreck
Block grants will upgrade Mt. Vernon, Seneca wastewater facilities

Opinion

Editorial cartoons
This week’s editorial cartoons.
Our View: Reviving northern ambulances benefits all of Grant County
Letter: Cattle destructive to streams
Letter: Is it education or indoctrination?

Sports

Grant Union’s new baseball coach plans to lead team in traditional style.
Sports Schedule
Sports Roundup
Lady Tigers fast on floor but can’t catch ’Lopes

Obituaries

Josephine A. Howell

Josephine A. Howell, 96, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 14, at Regency Care Center,...

Jack Cavender
Margaret Leonora Shervey
Harryette Jean Anderson

Life

Longtime music director honored with state award

Recently retired music director Mary Ann Vidourek has traveled far and wide with her students...

Grief support group begins Feb. 1
Redneck hot tub
Eagle on Vacation

Capital Bureau

Ed Board considers shortening school year because of weather
The temporary rule would allow Oregon schools to waive 14 hours of required instructional time.
GOP wants cost cuts in exchange for revenue hikes
Legislative leaders seek compromise on tax reform
Speakers at Salem’s women’s march urge unity