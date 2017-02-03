Login
Classifieds
Search sponsored by East Oregon Marketplace

Featured Stories

Old fire hall to become print shop
Old fire hall to become print shop
Panther boys claim second win over Monument/Dayville
Panther boys claim second win over Monument/Dayville
Final seconds decide Lady Panthers’ win over Tigers
Final seconds decide Lady Panthers’ win over Tigers

News

Webb questions validity of road ordinance
The 2013 ordinance requires county, sheriff approval for road closures.
Old fire hall to become print shop
Waterway rule-making hearing planned in John Day
BEO Bancorp earnings up 12 percent in 2016

Opinion

Editorial cartoons
This week’s editorial cartoons.
Our View: Too much at stake to bog down legislative session with silliness
Farmer’s Fate: The flat-out truth
Letter: ‘Political correctness’

Sports

Grant Union basketball update
The Grant Union Prospectors host the Imbler Panthers for Saturday night basketball action.
Panther boys claim second win over Monument/Dayville
Final seconds decide Lady Panthers’ win over Tigers
Prospector boys blaze nets in home wins

Obituaries

Eula Mae Thompson

Eula Mae Thompson, 91, of Prairie City passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Blue Mountain Care...

Carol Joyce Brown
Josephine A. Howell
Jack Cavender

Life

King named to NNU dean’s list

Janelle King of Canyon City was named to the Northwest Nazarene University dean’s list...

Hunter ed class starts soon
Engagement
Academic Report

Capital Bureau

Senate committee will release revenue plan next week
Revenue proposals will likely contain a broad-based tax on businesses.
Oregon lawmakers consider stronger invasive mussel defenses
Brown signs order to thwart Trump immigration policies
Trump fuels Democrats’ anxiety at start of legislative session

Special Sections

Outpatient mental health
Community Counseling Solutions provides wellness services.
Volunteers improve health care close to home