Featured Stories
News
Winter Storm Watch in effect through late Friday night
Snow is expected to develop Thursday across central Oregon then slowly spread north Thursday night.
Opinion
Editorial cartoons
This week’s editorial cartoons.
Sports
Prospector boys blaze nets in home wins
Grant Union boys take 15- and 26-point wins over league opponents at home.
Obituaries
Josephine A. Howell
Josephine A. Howell, 96, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 14, at Regency Care Center,...
Life
Engagement
Jena Lee Venturacci and Trevor James Knowles have announced their engagement to be married. The...
Capital Bureau
Rep. Gilliam, diagnosed with ALS in 2015, resigns from House
Gilliam was first appointed to the seat in 2007, and was most recently reelected to the position in...