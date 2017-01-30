Login
Dayville running smoothly with new mayor
Lady Pros dominate at home court
Primozic looking forward to being back on council
Winter Storm Watch in effect through late Friday night
Snow is expected to develop Thursday across central Oregon then slowly spread north Thursday night.
Free legal consultations available for low-income individuals
Elks Lodge awards scholarship

Editorial cartoons
This week’s editorial cartoons.
Our View: Too much at stake to bog down legislative session with silliness
Farmer’s Fate: The flat-out truth
Letter: ‘Political correctness’

Prospector boys blaze nets in home wins
Grant Union boys take 15- and 26-point wins over league opponents at home.
Grant County sports roundup
Panther girls win rival battle at home court

Josephine A. Howell

Josephine A. Howell, 96, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 14, at Regency Care Center,...

Jack Cavender
Margaret Leonora Shervey
Harryette Jean Anderson

Engagement

Jena Lee Venturacci and Trevor James Knowles have announced their engagement to be married. The...

Academic Report
What’s Happening
Grant County Seniors

Rep. Gilliam, diagnosed with ALS in 2015, resigns from House
Gilliam was first appointed to the seat in 2007, and was most recently reelected to the position in...
Audit: ODOT culture lacks accountability, vision
Legislative leaders, governor lay out session priorities
State allows schools to write off 14 hours of instructional time