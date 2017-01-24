Featured Stories
News
Award-winning rodeo photographer shares the lifestyle through his lens
John Day rodeo photographer Lindsey Wyllie wins his sixth consecutive Photographer of the Year...
Opinion
Editorial cartoons
This week’s editorial cartoons.
Sports
New baseball coach excited to lead team
Grant Union’s new baseball coach plans to lead team in traditional style.
Obituaries
Josephine A. Howell
Josephine A. Howell, 96, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 14, at Regency Care Center,...
Life
Longtime music director honored with state award
Recently retired music director Mary Ann Vidourek has traveled far and wide with her students...
Capital Bureau
Ed Board considers shortening school year because of weather
The temporary rule would allow Oregon schools to waive 14 hours of required instructional time.