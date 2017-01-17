Featured Stories
News
Doctors warn of county influenza outbreak
Hospital officials urge residents to take precautions.
Opinion
Our View: Research helps better understand grazing near streams
Now we know cattle probably don’t cause as much damage to streams and riparian areas as...
Sports
Wrestlers battle at Grant Union Tournament
Wrestlers show determination facing tough opponents.
Obituaries
Jack Cavender
Jack Cavender, 96, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, at his home in Monument, surrounded by his...
Life
Capital Bureau
Speakers at Salem’s women’s march urge unity
While Oregon has a reputation for progressive policies and boasts one of the country’s...