DAYVILLE — Davida Irving has dedicated her life to the education of students across various ages and even nationalities.
Now, after working various locations scattered across the country and around the world, the 73-year-old educator is settling down in Dayville after taking up a job as the school superintendent and principal in the rural Grant County community.
Irving got her start as an educator in 1972, teaching English as a foreign language in France before returning to the U.S. to pursue teaching here.
Her return to the States brought a similar dynamic to the one Irving had in France as she found herself teaching English as a second language to people immigrating to the country.
“I became very much involved in teaching our immigrants and the children of our immigrants who were coming to our schools for the first time without any English,” she said.
Irving went back to school in her mid-40s, shifting focus from languages to pursue a master's degree in social studies and history. From there she went on to obtain a doctoral degree in curriculum and teaching from the University of North Carolina in Greensboro.
The shift from teaching to being an administrator is “quite interesting,” according to Irving. “When I finished my last degree I started teaching at Penn State University. I was a professor and I taught teachers how to teach,” she said.
Irving learned how to write grants while at Penn State, coming to the realization that it is easier to teach teachers how to teach when she’s in the field.
“At the university there were times when I thought you’re separated from the real world,” Irving said.
That realization led to a return to her native Rhode Island to consult for the Pawtucket School District.
“While I was there I was helping them interview, and the superintendent said to me, ‘Would you consider doing the job yourself?’”
Irving said her response to that question was, “Make me an offer I can’t refuse.” They did, and Irving moved out of the university setting and into public education.
Irving then submitted her credentials to the Rhode Island Department of Education, expecting to get her teaching license in ESL and social studies. Her credentials were returned with a license as an ESL administrator, principal and superintendent.
“I called them and said, ‘I didn’t ask for those (licenses).’” The response to Irving was that it didn’t matter what she asked for, her credentials had been reviewed and those were her licenses.
Irving stayed in Pawtucket for a number of years before seeing an ad for a principal's job in the Block Island School District that would take her on what she describes as the most memorable teaching assignment of her career.
Block Island is a small, isolated island off the coast of Rhode Island that is only accessible by ferry or airplane. The population of the island from September to June is 900. From June to August the population is 12,000.
“It was a tourist destination in the summers," Irving said. "In the winters, it was the school that was the employer, and we did everything at the school. I found that I got to know everyone in every walk of life.”
Irving taught on the island for a couple of years before taking a job as a superintendent of a rural school district in Foster, Rhode Island.
“That is where I really learned the life of an administrator,” Irving stated.
Irving still taught at the university level as an adjunct professor during this time before retiring in 2013. Irving then went to Busan, South Korea, and set up an international school for Americans for a private company.
After spending a year in South Korea, Irving joined the Peace Corps and went to Thailand to teach teachers how to teach English. Irving returned to the U.S. and taught part-time at the university level following her time with the Peace Corps.
Last year, Irving decided to return to the classroom and began teaching English as a second language at a high school in Newport News, Virginia.
“Then I saw an ad for the job in Dayville and I thought I was ready for an adventure,” she said.
Irving then submitted her credentials, came out for a job interview and was offered the position.
“I arrived June 30 with my five suitcases in my car and started working on July 1, and here I am,” she said.
Irving, who has two grown children and three grandchildren, said she is acclimating nicely to life in Dayville.
"It’s very similar to my lifestyle on Block Island, I’m just not surrounded by water,” she said.
“I love it here in Dayville," she added. "It’s very different. I knew it was going to be rural. I didn’t realize how rural it was going to be."
