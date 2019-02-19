The TV series “American Pickers” will soon film in Oregon.
Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team plan to film episodes throughout the area in April.
“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” on the History Channel. The hit show follows Wolfe and Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
They seek to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning about America’s past along the way.
The team has seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and is always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. People with a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through can send their name, phone number, location and a description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.
