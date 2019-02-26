Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative is funding a new scholarship opportunity for high school sophomores to spend a week on the campus of the College of Idaho developing leadership and team-building skills.
Up to six sophomores from Baker, Grant, Harney and Union counties will have an opportunity to attend the 32nd annual Idaho Consumer Owned Utilities Association’s Youth Rally in Caldwell. The 2019 camp is set for July 15-20.
“This is a great opportunity for youth in the OTEC service territory to develop critical leadership and team-building skills,” said Joy Van Cleave, OTEC’s Southern Division office supervisor who is spearheading the scholarship opportunity. “Plus, they have the opportunity to meet students from other areas. It should be a great all-around experience.”
Many years ago, OTEC had offered Youth Rally scholarships, but when student interest dwindled, the co-op’s participation became dormant. Recently, OTEC decided to bring back the program and offer it exclusively to high school sophomores. OTEC will pay all expenses for students. As in all other OTEC scholarships, the program is funded from interest earned on unclaimed capital credits.
“We’re pretty excited to reactivate the program,” said Sandra Ghormley, OTEC director of member and program services. “This program is such a good fit with our other scholarship offerings. For over 20 years, cooperatives from Alaska, Montana, Nevada, Washington, Oregon and Idaho have sent young people to this training. The Youth Rally Leadership conference is just one more opportunity for young people in our communities to enrich their education, develop leadership skills, and learn what their local co-op is about.”
Participants experience a week of classes and activities that promote positive relationships, learn more about how our government works, receive drug and alcohol awareness training and get to discuss changes in the electric/energy industry. The program includes a tour of the Idaho State Capitol, an opportunity to listen to influential guest speakers and gain some insight into the electric utility industry. In addition, the participants are involved in fun team building activities such as games, dances, a talent show and a visit to the Roaring Springs Water Park.
Throughout the week-long rally, participants are being observed and evaluated on things such as engagement in activities, demonstrating leadership, asking questions, interacting with others, random acts of kindness and overcoming obstacles. Each participant will also have a panel interview, where they will answer a series of questions about themselves.
Ghormley said OTEC’s renewed involvement in the Youth Rally is a continued focus on commitment to community.
Applications, which are available at otecc.com, are due by April 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.