JOHN DAY — Blue Mountain Hospital has been recognized as one of the best small rural hospitals in the country.
The John Day facility was named to the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals list for 2022, the Blue Mountain Hospital District announced on Friday, Feb. 18.
The list was compiled by the Chartis Center for Rural Health, an independent health care advisory firm. Hospitals are evaluated based on the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance Index, which uses publicly available data to rate eight metrics including quality, market share and patient perspectives.
Derek Daly, the district’s CEO, said it was an honor to make the list.
“With over 1,350 Critical Access Hospitals serving rural areas across the country, it is humbling to be included with this group of hospitals,” Daly said in a news release.
Oregon has 25 critical access hospitals, but only three made this year’s Top 100 list, and all are in the northeast corner of the state: Blue Mountain, Wallowa Memorial Hospital in Enterprise and Grande Ronde Hospital in La Grande.
The critical access designation was established by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services as part of a congressional effort to shore up the financial health of hospitals in remote rural areas. In general, it applies to hospitals with no more than 25 acute care beds that are at least 35 miles from the next nearest hospital.
Blue Mountain Hospital is licensed for 25 beds and is currently staffed for 16. It is operated by the Blue Mountain Hospital District, which also operates the Strawberry Wilderness Community Clinic, Blue Mountain Care Center and Blue Mountain Home Health and Hospice Agency. The district has about 250 employees.
“I am proud of our entire organization and am thankful for all of the contributions of each one of our team members, providers, volunteers, and board members across our district that were necessary to make this happen,” Daly said. “The work that our team members have accomplished over the last year during the COVID-19 pandemic has been amazing to see.”
“Despite unprecedented adversity, rural providers continue to display resiliency and a steadfast commitment to their communities,” said Michael Topchik, national leader of the Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Honoring the Top 100 is one of the highpoints of our year. We are delighted to recognize the exceptional performance and innovation of this year’s recipients, particularly in light of the extraordinary challenges facing America’s rural health safety net.”
