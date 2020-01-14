Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, is out of the Capitol this week while being treated for a hip injury at Oregon Health & Science University, according to his office.
Courtney’s absence occurs as state lawmakers convene in the Capitol for a series of meetings in preparation for the legislative session next month.
The Senate president “started having severe hip pain while at an out of state conference in Arizona,” his office said in a statement.
“He was in a considerable amount of pain, but was able to get back to Oregon, and is currently being checked out at OHSU,” the statement continued. “We expect him to be released in the next few days, and he will likely have to do some physical therapy.”
Courtney “fully expects to be back in time for the February session,” the statement continued. The session starts Feb. 3 and can last up to 35 days.
Last March, Courtney took several days of medical leave from the legislative session. His issues at the time included a flare-up of a condition called Graves’ disease — an autoimmune disorder affecting the thyroid gland.
The 76-year-old has been Oregon Senate president since 2003.
