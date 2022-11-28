This conceptual drawing shows what a proposed aquatic center in John Day might have looked like if voters had not rejected a $4 million bond measure. City officials are scrambling to put together a lower-cost plan.
Opsis Architecture/Contributed Photo
A sign opposing the pool bond is shown on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
JOHN DAY — Following the second electoral defeat of a pool bond measure, John Day officials are trying to develop an alternative pool plan in a last-ditch effort to hold onto $2 million in state grant funding.
The $4 million bond measure, which ended in a tie in the May election and failed by 76 votes in the November balloting, would have raised the lion’s share of the estimated $6.7 million needed to build a new community swimming pool at the Seventh Street Complex.
Most of the rest would have been covered by a $2 million state lottery grant. Now the city will have to return those funds unless the money is committed to another viable pool plan by Jan. 15, when the lottery grant is set to expire.
The decision to pursue an alternative pool plan was reached at the Nov. 22 session of the John Day City Council.
The council was set to reject the $2 million grant, which was tied to a plan supported by the failed bond measure, citing the amount of time it took to develop the current pool plan and the short turnaround needed to make any new plan a reality. An impassioned speech by former John Day City Manager Nick Green, however, convinced the council hold off on rejecting the funds while it tries to put together a lower-cost pool plan.
Green said it is up to Councilor (and Mayor-elect) Heather Rookstool to present a viable $2 million pool plan to voters who voted against the $6.7 million proposal thinking there was an alternate plan. Rookstool had raised the possibility of a $2 million community pool in the Aug. 23 city council meeting.
“The timeline for making a decision on accepting the grant or not accepting the grant is the most pressing issue because it’s related to issuing the (lottery) bonds. When Councilor Rookstool introduced the idea of a less expensive pool, I believe she referred to it as a plan. I think that muddied the waters for a lot of people because they believed there was another option that didn’t require them to spend their tax dollars to have a pool,” Green said.
“I would like to see evidence of her plan. I think she owes it to the taxpayers to produce something more tangible than a phone call she had with one pool contractor,” he added.
The council acknowledged that the $2 million pool idea put forth by Rookstool never part of a formally adopted plan but agreed to the concept of using the $2 million in lottery funds in addition to other funds for final design and construction of a pool facility. The city would have just under $2.7 million available for that endeavor.
Rookstool relayed her willingness to restart talks with Anderson Poolworks about a low-cost pool option.
There are concerns with the low-cost option, however, most notably the timeline.
The current pool proposal was years in the making. Any new proposal would have to be pieced together in a matter of weeks to secure the lottery funding.
It’s also unclear how the John Day/Canyon City Parks & Recreation District would react to an alternative proposal.
The parks and rec district board had agreed to operate the proposed pool facility at the Seventh Street Complex, which would have included office space for the district. But the board has not indicated it would operate any pool facility other than the one that was defeated by voters earlier this month.
Not only that, but the board would need to approve the use of the Seventh Street site for the pool. No other locations have been proposed or approved for the construction of a pool facility.
The city council expressed a willingness to sit down with the parks and recreation board to discuss whether the district would be interested in running a slimmed-down version of the pool were it to be built, either at Seventh Street or elsewhere.
Board Chair Zach Williams would not say one way or the other if the parks and rec district would be interested in running a pool that differs from the one it signed on to run initially.
“We would have to discuss (it) in a board meeting after hearing the plan,” he said.
