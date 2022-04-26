JOHN DAY — The Malheur National Forest has prepared a draft record of decision and a final impact statement for the Cliff Knox Project and has opened a public objection period.
The decision and impact documents can be reviewed online at https://tinyurl.com/3x2hh59k. Under “Project Documents,” click on “Analysis,” then click on “FEIS Documents.”
The Cliff Knox project spans 40,000 acres on the Malheur and includes vegetation restoration actions and related road activities. The goal of the project is to improve forest resilience to disease and insect outbreaks as well as mitigate the potential for large forest fires.
Objections will only be accepted from organizations and individuals who have previously submitted written comments regarding the project during either the 30-day scoping period or 45-day comment period on the draft environmental impact statement.
New comments aren’t being accepted, and those who plan to object can only comment based on prior comments or new information.
The draft record of decision documents the deciding official’s rationale in selecting the proposed action alternative (Alternative 2) with some modifications to reflect concerns raised during the comment period.
The project would enhance existing forest road networks while reducing impacts to aquatic and terrestrial habitats as well as water quality, according to a U.S. Forest service news release. The restoration activities would also benefit the safety of the public and firefighters and provide economic value of forest products to support economies as well as providing employment opportunities.
“These fire-adapted ecosystems need restoration to prevent uncharacteristically severe disturbances from wildfire or insect disease outbreaks, Malheur National Forest Supervisor Craig Trulock said. “This project will restore our dry pine forest types, create healthier forest conditions, support jobs and improve fish and wildlife habitats.”
