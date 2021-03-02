Grant County put shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the arms of 300 people Monday at the county fairgrounds, and the county announced six new cases in the Mt. Vernon and Prairie City ZIP codes Tuesday.
Kimberly Lindsay, the county’s public health administrator, said the health department finished vaccinating those in the 70 and above age group along with health care providers and educators who were in previous priority groups. She said they started immunizing people in the 65 and older age group who became eligible on Monday.
Lindsay said the Oregon Health Authority did not provide the county with enough doses to vaccinate everyone in the 65 and over age group. She said to do so would have required an additional 110 shots.
Lindsay said the county should receive 300 first doses and 100 booster shots later this week.
After the county vaccinates those in the 65 and over age group, Lindsay said, the health department will move into the 45-64 age group for people with specific underlying medical conditions.
She said this group includes migrant and seasonal farm workers, agricultural workers, food processing workers, people in low-income senior housing and senior congregate, independent living situations and the homeless and wildland firefighters.
Lindsay said after finishing up this group they can move into group seven, which includes frontline workers. According to the state’s guidelines, a frontline worker is someone who has a job that puts them at higher risk for contracting COVID-19 because of regular close contact with others outside of their household at less than 6 feet of distance — this includes food service workers, including restaurant, bar and kitchen staff.
Lindsay said health care providers in Grant County were not involved in developing the order of sequencing, but, she said, they are required to follow it.
“We do have some questions given that we have only about 400 additional people on our wait list and will be speaking with the state this week for guidance,” she said.
Lindsay said, assuming the county receives its vaccine shipment, they plan to hold a vaccine clinic on March 8 to vaccinate those in the 65 and older age group who are on the wait list and may begin to move into the next eligible group.
