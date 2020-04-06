Oregon hospitals have yet to fill up with COVID-19 patients.
The Oregon Health Authority reported Monday that 400 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 or suspected symptoms, including 82 patients on ventilators to assist their breathing.
Those numbers are more than double what OHA reported last week. However, hospitals still have significant capacity.
Slightly more than 42% of adult ICU beds are now in use, as are 34% of adult non-ICU beds, 56% of pediatric ICU beds and 67% of pediatric non-ICU beds.
Oregon hospitals normally operate with much higher occupancy rates, but many now have far fewer patients because the state banned elective surgeries and non-urgent medical and dental procedures that would involve personal protective equipment. As a result, a number of clinics and hospitals have laid off employees. During the first three weeks of March, nearly 4% of Oregon health care workers filed for unemployment.
OHA resumed sharing the COVID-19 hospitalization data on Monday after stopping last week due to what officials said were unspecified “data quality” issues.
“We spent time ensuring that the incoming data and data sources were all reporting in a uniform and timely manner. We believe we’ll be able to continue reporting the data," Philip Schmidt with the Oregon COVID-19 Joint Information Center said Monday. “As always, if we discover there’s reason to improve it, we’ll do so.”
OHA also created a new dashboard to give residents and the press “a clearer picture of the data” and show the state’s progress.
Lack of consistent data, including current hospitalizations, has frustrated some lawmakers.
“Presently, the quality of data being provided by OHA is such poor quality, or simply being hidden (by) OHA, that local decisionmakers have to operate in a vacuum to make life and death decisions impacting Oregonians,” Sen. Brian Boquist, R-Dallas, who is a member of the Legislature’s Special Committee on Coronavirus Response, said this weekend.
Among other developments on Monday:
• Oregon Rep. Greg Walden’s office reported on where the state is sending personal protective equipment.
Among the distributions are:
Baker County: 700 surgical masks, 650 N95 masks, 54 gowns, 96 face shields and 3,400 gloves.
Clatsop: 2,701 surgical masks, 14,141 N95 masks, 2,344 gowns, 170 face shields, 7,278 gloves.
Crook: 250 surgical masks, 4,520 N95 masks, 570 gowns, 96 face shields, 19,600 gloves.
Deschutes: 9,350 surgical masks, 24,570 N95 masks, 5,789 gowns, 1,296 face shields, 59,400 gloves.
Jefferson: 750 surgical masks, 6,420 N95 masks, 169 gowns, 144 face shields, 20,100 gloves.
Umatilla: 12,214 surgical masks, 11,959 N95 masks. 1,442 gowns, 807 face shields, 32,577 gloves.
Union: 1,250 surgical masks, 1,880 N95 masks, 136 gowns, 96 face shields, 8,200 gloves.
• Forty-five Oregon police officers, 10 correction deputies and nine others in law enforcement are in some form of quarantine.
• Bus service in the state’s capital resumed Tuesday on a limited basis after being shut down last week. The Salem Area Mass Transit District will operate about one-fourth of the usual weekday service in Salem, Keizer and adjacent areas.
