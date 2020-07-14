Alcoholics Anonymous groups are currently meeting in compliance with social distancing rules.
At 7:30 p.m. Mondays, the Outlaw Group meets at Presbyterian Church in Mt. Vernon.
At 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, the Let Go Group meets at St. Elizabeth Catholic Parish Hall in John Day.
At noon Fridays, the John Day Miracles Group meets at the Church of the Nazarene. Attendees should use the ramp on the side of the church.
Attendees need not be alcoholics to attend.
For more information about addiction or recovery, join a group or call 509-551-8402.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.