In addition to the anonymous donor's purchase of 100, first-come-first-serve lunches Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Java Jungle, any student, K-12, can drop by the Ugly Truth Bar and Grill and pick up a pizza from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
El Cocinero is offering free lunch to the first 100 customers starting at 11 a.m. on Monday.
On Tuesday, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church will serve pasta to go until March. 31.
Father Christi said the church is carrying out the mission of St. Elizabeth, which was to help the poor, the lonely, the sick, and the needy.
