Roughly $35,000 in grant funding will go to nearly 20 small businesses in Grant County impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stephanie LeQuieu, Grant County rural venture catalyst with Oregon RAIN, said the Business Oregon grants are for businesses that did not receive emergency assistance under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
She said the federal assistance programs include the Small Business Administration’s Payroll Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loans or other federal programs for emergency pandemic funding.
LeQuieu said Community Lending Works, a community development financial institution, entered eligible businesses into a random lottery and worked with those selected to complete the process.
She said another round of Business Oregon grants for small businesses are still available, and she expects the application window to open up by Friday.
LeQuieu said the requirements for the grants would be the same as the first round. The funds are for businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic that didn’t receive federal funds.
LeQuieu said there is approximately $35,000 of Business Oregon funds remaining, and there is a 45-day window to disperse the money.
She said she is funneling businesses that do not meet Business Oregon’s qualifications into a pool for a separate grant program through the county.
She said the amount of money available from the county grant would depend on how many companies qualify for the Business Oregon grant.
LeQuieu said small businesses with fewer than 25 employees that have not received CARES Act funding that have been impacted by the pandemic could apply for grant money.
A third grant is available from the Greater Eastern Oregon Development Corporation in Pendleton.
The GEODC’s press release said it allotted $25,000 for Grant County small businesses.
She said Business Oregon funded a portion of GEODC’s grant program that is for businesses with less than 25 people and sole proprietors that did not receive CARES Act money.
According to Business Oregon’s application, eligible small businesses must meet the following conditions: A business would need to demonstrate a decline in revenue more significant than 50% in March 2020 or April 2020 compared to sales in January or February of the same year. Or, the business must show that it could not operate due to the COVID-19 shutdown orders.
Documents that may be needed include a 2018 tax return, year-over-year profit and loss documents and an employee identification number.
