Small businesses and sole proprietors impacted by the coronavirus now have until Aug. 28 to apply for grants through Business Oregon, Stephanie LeQuieu, Grant County rural venture catalyst with Oregon RAIN, said on Friday.
LeQuieu said the Business Oregon grants are for businesses that did not receive emergency assistance under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
She said the federal assistance programs include the Small Business Administration’s Payroll Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loans or other federal programs for emergency pandemic funding.
LeQuieu said most local businesses have received EIDL loans, which, she said, were not originally a part of the CARES Act.
LeQuieu said she has “started a conversation” with Business Oregon to change the requirements as it applies to businesses that have received EIDL loans.
“They are willing to extend our application period for those two reasons, for anyone who may have missed it (application window), but then also so we can work some of these other things out, like the EIDL restriction,” she said.
According to Business Oregon’s application, eligible small businesses must meet the following conditions: A business would need to demonstrate a decline in revenue more significant than 50% in March 2020 or April 2020 compared to sales in January or February of the same year, or the business must show that it could not operate due to the COVID-19 shutdown orders.
For more information, contact LeQuieu at stephanie@oregonrain.org or 541-965-1598.
