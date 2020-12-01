With an ongoing pandemic and recession, Black Friday looked much different this year.
At Java Jungle, owner Janet Hill said she kept busy throughout the day and that Black Friday seemed more active than in 2019.
“I am not sure where everybody came from,” she said. “But I was happy they were coming in the door.”
Hill said she attributed the uptick in business to the nice weather and people out “tootling around.”
Len’s Drug owner Marla Armstrong said she has been so busy with so many other things, including a store remodel, that she couldn’t compare this year to last year. She also said she has not had time to compare last year’s numbers to this year’s.
“I can’t compare apples to oranges,” she said. “If I would have been without the remodel I could have compared apples to apples.”
According to preliminary data from Sensormatic Solutions, a retail analytics firm, foot traffic at retail stores tumbled by 52.1% as people avoided malls and stores, choosing to shop online instead.
“Due to COVID-19 and social distancing requirements, shoppers were more purposeful in their in-person Black Friday shopping, causing significantly less crowds than we’ve seen in the past,” said Brian Field, senior director of global retail consulting, in a Nov. 28 press release. “This was compounded by retailers not offering as many in-store doorbusters and the increasing adoption of e-commerce.”
