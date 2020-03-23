The Blue Mountain Eagle is closing its John Day office to walk-in traffic to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
The office will be staffed, but the doors will be locked. Non-essential visitors will not be permitted entry. Correspondence can be delivered through the dropbox at the front door.
Newspapers will be available for purchase in the lobby. Customers who have their subscription delivered to the Eagle office can pick them up in the lobby.
Customers may contact the Eagle staff by phone at 541-575-0710; by fax at 541-575-1244; or by email to editor@bmeagle.com for news, to ads@bmeagle.com for advertising or to office@bmeagle.com for subscriptions or general inquiries.
