For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Blue Mountain Hospital reported to Oregon Health Authority that they hospitalized between one and nine suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients during the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 6.
Rebekah Rand, Blue Mountain Hospital District director of emergency medical services, said the hospital reports its patient count daily and that OHA lists hospitals that report suspected or confirmed cases. The exact number of patients is only reported for hospitals with more than 10 patients.
Rand said the hospital is not experiencing a shortage of beds, intensive care or otherwise. Rand said there had not been an influx of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients.
Rand said because of patient privacy laws and the process of elimination, the hospital district cannot confirm if they are actively treating suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients.
St. Charles Bend, a major hospital in Grant County’s Region 7, saw its hospitalizations steadily increase last month. In the first week of November, St. Charles reported 15 suspected cases and 13 confirmed.
The following week, St. Charles saw its hospitalizations increase to 17 suspected and 17 confirmed, while the hospital in Harney County reported between one and nine suspected or confirmed cases.
The cases doubled the following week, with 36 suspected or confirmed COVID-19 and 35 confirmed in Bend.
As of Tuesday, St. Charles reported on their website they were hospitalizing 32 confirmed COVID-19 patients.
Four of the COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, with three on a ventilator.
St. Charles has 24 ICU beds in Bend and six in Redmond for a total of 30 throughout its system.
St. Charles noted on its website that many patients need ICU care for other reasons like heart attacks, strokes or car accidents.
