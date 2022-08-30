Box of masks
In the next few weeks, the Blue Mountain Hospital District will no longer require masks in non-patient areas.

 Rudy Diaz/Blue Mountain Eagle, File

JOHN DAY — With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s announcement last month that it would be easing COVID-19 guidelines nationwide, the Blue Mountain Hospital District will no longer require masks in non-patient areas of its facilities.

Cam Marlowe, the Blue Mountain Hospital District’s chief executive officer, said the district would roll out the new policies within the next few weeks and designate locations within the organization that are not for patient care. For instance, Marlowe said, the hospital’s boardroom would be one of those such areas where the public would no longer be required to mask up or socially distance.

