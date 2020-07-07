Community Counseling Solutions announced a pilot program offering free counseling services to medical workers and first responders that live or work in the counties of Morrow, Wheeler, Grant and Gilliam.
The Frontline Program provides up to four free counseling sessions, according to a press release. There is no lengthy assessment and no diagnosis required. The Frontline Program is based on the idea of offering brief supportive therapy. If further referrals or more in-depth treatment is desired, the clinician will work to make those connections.
Employees of any clinic or hospital, firefighters, emergency medical responders, law enforcement officers and dispatchers all qualify. This program is open to all volunteers or paid staff. To access, call 541-575-1466 and ask for the Frontline Program.
The David Romprey Warmline (800-698-2392) also offers a peer-run program that is free of charge to anyone needing to talk.
