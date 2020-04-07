Community Counseling Solutions is ready to help local residents through the stressors communities are experiencing as the result of the COVID-19 outbreak. CCS offers virtual visits where a person can reach a mental health or addictions provider from any device with a camera, microphone and internet connection, making behavioral health care as close as your computer, phone or tablet. This includes visits with prescribers. CCS also facilitates sessions solely via phone call. It also offers the David Romprey Oregon Warmline (1-800-698-2392), which provides confidential and non-judgmental peer support with no registration or assessment required. Contact CCS today at 541-676-9161 to learn more about virtual visits and visit the website, communitycounselingsolutions.org for important information related to the new coronavirus and helpful tips for staying healthy during the COVID-19 outbreak.

