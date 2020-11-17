Santa had to postpone his visit to Prairie City, but it looks like he’ll now be coming to town for Christmas on the Prairie on Dec. 5.
The holiday event was originally scheduled for Nov. 21, but the two-week statewide COVID-19 freeze from Nov. 18 to Dec. 2 delayed the event, according to Wanda Winegar, a longtime merchant and one of several organizers of the event.
The restrictions from the state mandate limited many activities, such as the shopping at bazaars and stores, so the event was moved to the first Saturday after the two-week period. Many activities originally listed in the event are still tentatively scheduled to happen, but the carriage rides are up in the air due to the carriage company possibly having another job in Idaho at the same time.
Organizers had already decided to cut other events as well such as the 5K run and the kids crafts. However, Winegar said there will be other events and sales at bazaars and shops that the community can enjoy.
“I think things will be a little quieter, but hopefully people can enjoy the shopping, activities and friendship,” Winegar said.
Winegar said Christmas on the Prairie is an important event with a bazaar at the American Legion Hall as a fundraiser for the group and a bazaar at the community center for home vendors.
It’s also a big day financially for local stores in Prairie City, thanks to the movement provided by the event, while giving an opportunity for the community to socialize.
“You get to see people that you haven’t seen in a while, and I think the public as a whole enjoys it because they can go to lunch with their friends and shop,” Winegar said.
One activity the public can look forward to is a Christmas lyric scavenger hunt provided by the stores in Prairie City.
Winegar said each participating store in Prairie City will have a lyric to a Christmas song, and participants will fill out a form of where they found the lyrics.
Merchants also provided items and gift certificates to be awarded as prizes.
St. Nick himself is tentatively scheduled to greet the public at the Teen Center at 11 a.m. and then at the tree lighting ceremony at 4:30 p.m.
“We hope people come and enjoy the day and enjoy their friendship with other people and the sales going on,” Winegar said.
