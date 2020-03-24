Cities in Grant County are beginning to declare a state of emergency as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Oregon.
John Day, Prairie City, Monument, Mt. Vernon and Canyon City have declared a state of emergency in preparation for the uncertain future of COVID-19 in Grant County.
Prairie City Mayor Jim Hamsher said that Prairie City’s declaration helps promote proactive actions taken to protect the health and businesses of people in the city. Hamsher added that the declaration will also help by giving flexibility and the ability to make split-second decisions if needed or fill a public work position in case a staff member is sick or unavailable.
Mt. Vernon City Recorder Tami Kowing said that the declaration will give protection for businesses by providing them with an opportunity for federal funding. Along with the declaration, Mt. Vernon City Hall is now closed to the public, but payments can be made by drop box, mail or by phone. The city also decided to close their park.
Canyon City Mayor Steve Fischer said that the statewide order from Gov. Kate Brown put a halt to everything they had already planned to stop with the declaration such as nonessential businesses.
“It does open us up so we can get some recovery if we have to incur any cost from COVID-19 through the state and federal government, and that’s what a lot of it is about,” Fischer said.
Fischer talked to Corry Rider, the city recorder, and asked him if he would feel better if Canyon City City Hall were closed. Rider said there are few people that come in but nobody has come in unhealthy, so he is fine with city hall remaining open.
Monument declared a state of emergency on March 23.
“This is just a formality. The city needs to publicly declare a state of emergency to ensure the city can run at its entirety during this pandemic,” the city of Monument posted on their Facebook page to let community members know about the decision.
The cities of Seneca, Dayville and Long Creek have not declared a state of emergency, but they are well aware of the situation and are focused on the safety of the people in their communities.
Seneca has closed their city office as of March 24 to walk-in traffic, but payments and documents can be submitted through the drop box on the west side of the building.
“The regular council meeting and public hearings for ordinances 98, 99 and 100 scheduled for April 14th have been cancelled,” said Seneca City Manager Raamin Burrell. “Notices will be reposted when the public hearings are rescheduled. Seneca is calling for any and all volunteers to help assist residents with supply runs. Please contact the City Office for information. 541-542-2161 Notices will be posted in Seneca.”
Dayville Mayor Ilah Bennett said that the city lawyer contacted them and said the city has the ability to declare a state of emergency but at the moment the city is doing well.
“As of right now, we are doing good,” Bennett said. “Everybody is conforming and doing what they need to do, and we’re fine and life is still carrying on the way it needs to with what restrictions we’ve got.”
