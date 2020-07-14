Self-quarantine and contact tracing are two prominent phrases in the conversation about COVID-19 and two points clarified during last week’s Grant County Court meeting.
Grant County Health Administrator Kimberly Lindsay explained during the meeting on July 8 how contact tracing worked for somebody who tests positive for COVID-19 and who would need to quarantine.
Lindsay said if a person tests positive for COVID-19, the health department begins contact tracing.
“We are going to identify any close contacts with them,” Lindsay said.
Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of a person who tested positive for COVID-19 for 15 minutes within the first 48 hours of symptoms for the person who tested positive, Lindsay said.
“If that happens, that person is identified as a close contact, and they’re told that they need to self-quarantine or self-isolate,” Lindsay said. “If they want to get a test, they can... but they are told to self-quarantine, and if they don’t, then there is the public health potential consequences.”
Lindsay said, if someone was not identified as a close contact, then it is unlikely that person had a significant risk of exposure.
“If they weren’t contacted, they’re theoretically, probably OK, but that doesn’t mean that they might not want to go get tested,” Lindsay said.
When the pandemic began, limited availability for testing meant there were fewer circumstances in which an individual could be tested for COVID-19, but with more tests circulating, individuals who weren’t contacted but would like a test can now have that chance.
Lindsay said, when it comes to contact tracing, Grant County is in a good position, thanks to the work of a contact tracer in the county and the resources available from the state, Community Counseling Solutions and other counties who would be willing to assist.
Lindsay told the Eagle, if children were in the home prior to a person in the household testing positive, the children would be considered close contacts and would likely have been exposed.
“Given this, they do not need to self-isolate elsewhere...,” she said. “They can all isolate together in this situation.”
Lindsay said she has not heard of any cases in Oregon where children were separated from parents due to COVID-19.
She added that the county secured a few agreements with places in the area so people who do not have a place to isolate can do so.
In terms of job security for employees, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act requires that employers pay employees with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19 for a certain amount of time. Some circumstances that would qualify include if an employee is required to self-isolate due to testing positive, having symptoms of COVID-19, caring for a family member who has COVID-19 or being unable to find daycare due to schools or daycare facilities being closed.
Lindsay said this is the biggest source of financial security for people who are employed, but it is time limited. The U.S. Department of Labor states that this is for two weeks, up to 80 hours, of paid sick leave.
The Department of Labor added that a small businesses with fewer than 50 employees may qualify for an exemption from the requirement to provide leave due to school closings or child care unavailability if the leave requirements would jeopardize the viability of the business.
