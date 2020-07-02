March 24, 1945 - June 11, 2020
Clinton J Gray, of Cottonwood Creek Ranch, passed away peacefully in his home of 40 years at the age of 75, with family at his side. Clint was born March 23rd, 1945, to Newton Danial Gray and Betty Jean Zinkner near Burns, OR.
Clint enlisted in the Army at age 17. While Stationed at Fort Meade, he met his first wife Antoinette (Toni) Bastinianelli. They had three children together, Lisa Marie, Gregory Scott and Bryan Anthony. Later in life, Clint would have two more girls, Anna Lainya and Elizabeth Ann, and then acquire two sons by marriage, Benjimen Nathaniel and Charles Jackson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister,“K”, and his sons, Gregory and Bryan. He is survived by three daughters, two step-sons, and three grandchildren.
Clint’s youngest years were spent with this older sister, “K”, in a very rural area of the SE Oregon desert. They later moved to the Portland/Vernonia area. Some of Clint’s fondest childhood memories were the summers he spent logging with his grandad in the Oregon coastal mountains.
Clint was a unique spirit and would wear many hats in life: Husband and Father, Friend, Logger, Businessman, Trucker, College Student, Goldminer, Long-haired Banjo-playing Hippy, Cowboy, Rancher, Intellectual, Creator of Twigbeads Jewelry, Leader in Responsible Range Management, Writer and Speaker, Key Lobbyist Leading to the Implementation of Preference for Landowner Hunting Tags, Computer Programmer, Creator of Merriam-Webster Website and most recently, his last gift, Creator of the Malheur Field Station Website.
One of Clint’s most notable traits was that he was a Great Friend. To those who made their way to share in his peaceful solitude on Cottonwood Ranch, it was an oasis from the world. A place you could come to listen to good stories, get advice, have philosophical discussions, delite in a home-cooked meal together, consume immeasurable amounts of coffee, share a smoke, and always, always have a good laugh.
A memorial service for close friends and family will be held at noon Saturday, July 11th, at Cottonwood Ranch. Please email Eliza at eliza.cartergray@gmail.com with any questions.
—Paid for by the family of Clinton Gray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.