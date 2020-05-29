Clyde Holliday State Park near Mt. Vernon is among a handful of state park campgrounds opening Friday, May 29.
Oregon Parks and Recreation Department released a list of state park campgrounds that are scheduled to open with limited services within the coming days.
OPRD Director Lisa Sumption said, “I am cautiously delighted. We are working hard to welcome campers wherever we can safely do so, as soon as we can.”
Sumption said that campgrounds will open only when public health guidelines (OHA established) for the county are fulfilled, the local community agrees and the park has enough staff, supplies and equipment to safely open and operate at a basic level.
Sumption also noted that revenue loss, COVID-19 precautions and staff reductions will curtail services at most, if not all, campgrounds. Cabin and yurt camping, except in rare cases, will not be offered. Group camping remains closed across the state, due to distancing concerns.
RV and tent campers with existing reservations for a campground that opens will be honored beginning June 9. Not all sites or loops may be available at open campgrounds. For parks in the coastal region, there will be no walk-in or first come, first-served camping until further notice.
The online reservation system has been suspended since April 28. It will reopen for new reservations sometime next week, and will accept new reservations one day to two weeks in advance. OPRD will announce the reservation reopening date early next week through its website, stateparks.oregon.gov.
First come, first-served campgrounds in Eastern Oregon lead the way. The following campgrounds open Friday, May 29: Goose Lake, south of Lakeview; Jackson Kimball, northwest of Chiloquin; Minam, north of La Grande; Hilgard Junction, near La Grande; Catherine Creek, near Union; Clyde Holliday, near John Day; and Cottonwood Canyon, southeast of The Dalles.
Others may be added to this list without a formal announcement. For updates, check the website.
