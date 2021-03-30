The American Rescue Plan, signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month, is pumping $360 billion into state and local governments to lessen the economic fallout of the pandemic’s impact.
The League of Oregon Cities released a list of how much cities in the county will receive.
Grant County: $1.4 million
John Day: $340,810
Canyon City:$135,753
Mt. Vernon: $104,363
Prairie City $178,558
Monument $25,479
Dayville: $$29,760
Seneca: $46,678
Long Creek: $38,728
The LOC said the funds would be direct payments to cities with a population greater than 50,000 and counties and the state. For those cities not receiving immediate payment, states have 60 days to distribute half of the money by the end of March or early April.
The league noted that cities and counties can expect more guidelines from the U.S. Treasury Department.
State Sen. Lynn Findley said cities could not use the money to reduce taxes by legislation, regulation or administration during Thursday’s virtual town hall. He also noted that cities and counties could not deposit money into pension funds.
County Commissioner Jim Hamsher said he would like to wait for additional Treasury guidelines before commenting on how he thinks the money should be spent.
“You’ve got to sit down and look at the guidelines and then sit down with your council or court to see what’s going to be the most benefit to the county and the city as a whole, where it’s going to have the most use,” Hamsher said.
