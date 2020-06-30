Grant County department heads last week criticized county court members for lack of leadership and transparency regarding operations of the county amid the global pandemic.
Eric Julsrud, Grant County watermaster, said he participated in a session of county court May 27 and asked many of the same questions and they were not answered then.
Julsrud said Grant County Commissioner Jim Hamsher emailed the department heads a “draft” of policies and procedures pertaining to operations of county departments.
“I’m confused why draft documents would be sent out to department heads,” he said. “That is not direction, direction would be, ‘We are gonna do this, folks.’”
Hamsher said the reason why department heads received the document was so they could give feedback before the draft was turned into a policy. Hamsher said all departments operate differently, and he did not want the county to turn out a finalized, “one-size-fits-all” policy.
Julsrud said Hamsher’s email did not ask for feedback.
Hamsher said the county’s insurance company still has not come out with guidance for the county.
Myers said he was on a call with the fairgrounds, the extension office and the county’s insurance carrier, and the insurance company said, at least on that call, that as long as the county follows the governor’s COVID-19 guidelines they would be covered on a claim.
Myers said, despite not wiping down surfaces as well as they should as the guidelines dictate, the county is not in violation of any of Gov. Kate Brown’s guidelines.
“As long as we can assure social distancing, I think we are doing a pretty good job of it,” he said. “Except for the three of us (court members) who are sitting way too close to each other.”
Myers pointed out that the court members were not 6 feet apart.
“This is not 6 feet. This is a 12-foot table. We’re at about 4 feet,” he said. “I’m just pointing that out. We’re not good examples necessarily, but this is a narrow room.”
Hailey Boethin, assistant watermaster, asked the two commissioners, who are leaders at the county’s Emergency Operations Center, why they had not put tape on the floors at the courthouse to indicate social distancing guidelines or put signage out during a pandemic.
“I don’t understand why those (directions) are not being provided,” she said.
County Commissioner Sam Palmer, public information officer at the EOC, told Boethin that she was right, that the county could have been more responsive.
Boethin asked Hamsher why, as a leader at the EOC, he just visited the water department two weeks ago. Hamsher said because the courthouse was closed until June 1 and that he was waiting for direction from both the county’s insurance carrier and the state.
Planning Director Shannon Springer asked that uniform and consistent direction be given to all departments.
“Every court member has been to my office, and every court member has given my office direction, each one a little bit different direction,” she said. “A conversation between you and me today and a conversation between you and Kathy tomorrow is inconsistent.”
Springer said it’s not just about guidance but also about communication. She said she was in a meeting with Vicki Bond, the county librarian, and Bond did not know that Dave Dobler was no longer the incident commander at the EOC.
Justice of the Peace Kathy Stinnett said it appeared that the court devoted a majority of their time to the EOC.
“I think that’s a little bit of the feeling we’re getting is that everything was devoted to that one emergency department, and we’re left to figure out what we’re supposed to do,” she said.
Hamsher said their focus was on reopening local businesses.
“We had every business in the county pretty much closed down,” he said. “It was, I think, our responsibility to get our taxpayers back to work, get their buildings and their businesses opened up in the fastest manner possible.”
Stinnett said she understood that those are his constituents.
“In addition to politics and the constituents and, you know, legislating, making rules, I just think there’s room for some administration,” she said.
Stinnett said she was mostly addressing things after June 1.
Mindy Winegar, Grant County Fairgrounds manager, said the department heads just want communication.
“I don’t think anybody is saying nobody has done their job or not,” she said. “We don’t get communication.”
She said the department heads do not know what happened to the EOC.
“It’s just like with the EOC, we need the EOC, we thought we needed the EOC and then now department heads don’t know what happened to it,” she said.
Winegar said she communicates with Hamsher frequently, but a group email “could be really appreciated.”
Palmer said he would like to move forward and look for a resolution. He asked which would be more reasonable, working with county’s safety committee or getting direction straight from the court. The court agreed to provide further guidance through the safety committee.
Hamsher said he had spoken to all of the departments where he is the designated liaison, sometimes multiple times a week, and other departments even where he is not the liaison.
Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter told the Eagle after the meeting that he had not been contacted by his designated court liaison, Hamsher, “even once” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
