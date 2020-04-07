As Grant County Court plans to reassess whether to extend the closures of its offices in its next session, county offices have been resilient in maintaining their functionality.
“This is an ugly situation, and they are making it work,” said Grant County ESD Superintendent Robert Waltenberg, whose office provides information technology support to the county offices.
With the stay-home order forcing nearly every department, from the clerk’s office to the road department, to work from home, the employees have had to improvise.
Waltenberg said the ESD office set up the Planning Department, County Clerk, district attorney, Justice Court, CASA, victim’s assistance, the fairgrounds, Road Department and Human Resources.
He said, so far, there have not been any challenges or technical difficulties with employees working from home.
Wright said she has no count on who is working remotely. The court left it to the department heads to decide how they were going to handle it, she said.
Wright said an email went out from the Emergency Operations Center to county employees from other departments who were furloughed, but she does not know if any of those employees took the opportunity.
Grant County Fairgrounds Manager Mindy Winegar said she has offered to help at the EOC, but nobody from the center has called.
County Court Judge Scott Myers — who at County Court March 25 told EOC Incident Commander Dave Dobler to use those furloughed employees to fill open positions at the EOC — said he does not know if the EOC hired any of those employees.
Myers said there is only between two and three employees at the courthouse at one time.
“Anyone with the capability is working from home,” said Myers
Wright said Grant Count employees who are unable to work from home will receive paid leave. She said the county will treat it like a “snow day.”
“From an economic standpoint, it does not make sense to not pay them,” Wright said. “Our local economy does not need to take a hit.”
Wright said some employees from outlying areas do not have internet access, and they have been coming into their respective offices when it has been necessary as the courthouse has remained open.
“Everyone has stepped up to the challenge,” Wright said. “They are being asked to do something we have never done before.”
The closure, which has been in effect since March 23, is slated to last through at least April 10.
Wright said the external departments, such as the sheriff’s office and the county road department, have policies and procedures in place concerning maintaining proper social distancing.
The Eagle was unable to reach Sheriff Glenn Palmer or Undersheriff Zach Mobley for comment.
For some departments, not much has really changed.
Mike Springer, county surveyor, said normally most of his correspondence occurs by email and phone anyway, so he has not seen much of change to his department.
Additionally, some departments see benefits.
“There are less distractions, and I can get more done,” said Myers.
