The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Grant County has doubled in about a week.
As health officials reported a jump Monday to 54 positive COVID-19 cases in the county and some schools shifted to distance learning, Grant County Health Administrator Kimberly Lindsay said she understands that most people in the county have “COVID fatigue.”
“I think most of us have COVID fatigue. I would be surprised if they didn’t,” she said. “The thing is COVID doesn’t have COVID fatigue.”
The surge in cases in the county reflects a rise in cases statewide. The Oregon Health Authority reported 723 new cases Monday and one new death, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 51,155 with 734 deaths.
Lindsay said contact tracers have linked a couple of the local positive cases to a few different sources, but she emphasized the staff is still investigating.
Lindsay said it was Halloween weekend and people were “out and about.” She said a couple of the cases were in one place, and the person who brought it there contracted the virus somewhere else. That is what the contact tracers are trying to “drill down” on and find out, she said.
In addition to curbside testing last week at the Grant County Fairgrounds, Lindsay said seven contact tracers worked on getting in touch with people on Thursday. Lindsay said that 16 of the 139 people tested at the fairgrounds Thursday were positive for the virus.
“Right now, our focus is to get in front of it,” she said.
Most people are cooperating with the contact tracers, according to Lindsay. However, a few have hung up on them as well.
She said others have “made it very clear” they don’t want to speak to the health department and have provided “very minimal information.”
Starting this week, the health department will offer free testing from 3-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for people without insurance by appointment only, according to a Monday press release. Lindsay said the health department will bill insurance for all others.
According to the OHA website Grant County is at 1,165 negative tests as of Monday.
Lindsay said she has also heard that some people are not following quarantine requirements, though she stressed that most people the health department has spoken to have been polite and receptive to the information the contact tracers provide and have answered their questions.
When someone tests positive for the virus, Lindsay said the health department makes sure the person can quarantine, and they offer them resources for getting groceries, prescriptions and other necessities.
She said the contact tracers will ask questions to identify close contacts. Lindsay said that is anyone who they have shared “secretions” with. This could include anyone they have kissed or shared a water bottle with or have been within 6 feet for longer than 15 minutes or more in a 24-hour period cumulatively. She said identifying close contacts who spent a cumulative total of 15 minutes around someone who tested positive is a new guideline from the Oregon Health Authority.
“So five minutes here two minutes there, eight minutes there, you get the 15 and the 24-hour period, and that’s going to count as close contact,” she said.
Lindsay said contact tracing guidelines are state specific.
Lindsay said when contact tracers call a close contact they let them know they have been in close contact with someone who tested positive. They ask them to quarantine, go over symptoms, collect demographic information and then contact them daily during the quarantine period to see if they are experiencing symptoms.
If they do, she said, they have them come into the health department to follow up. She said a close contact is also encouraged, after first calling ahead of time, to come in and get tested. She said at that point they will write them down as a presumptive positive case.
Lindsay said the department has not been asked to report the number of recovered cases, but they could start reporting that metric in the future.
“That’s something that we can take a look at, but it’s not going to happen tomorrow,” she said.
She said after 14 days a case is not considered active. She said periodically there are people who still show symptoms for several weeks. However, Lindsay said, in Grant County that has not been the case.
Lindsay said she heard about a Grant County resident who was hospitalized elsewhere with the virus. She said she did not know why the person was hospitalized and that the person was not a patient of the health department.
“It’s not somebody that we are following medically,” she said. “We might be following them from a tracking perspective or attempting to follow them.”
Blue Mountain Hospital CEO Derek Daly said the hospital had not seen “a tremendous amount of activity” at the hospital in relation to the uptick in cases.
“We’re not at a point to say that we have one in house or zero in house,” he said. “Due to the law of small numbers, we can’t be reporting” for patient privacy reasons.
He said the hospital has seen people test positive, but the majority of the positive COVID-19 cases have not been tied to the hospital.
Rebekah Rand, the hospital’s director of emergency services, said the hospital is now allowing up to one visitor per patient, per day.
Daly said the limit on visitors does not mean the hospital is making any other changes to the services offered to patients. He said preventive surgeries and reductions to other outpatient services have not been made, nor does he foresee any reductions in the future.
“As of right now, we have not made changes to any day-to-day operations,” he said.
Rand said the hospital will redirect patient flow to reduce exposure, if needed. She said they have a tent stored in Grant County. Rand said it is smaller than the one they received from the Army back in April.
Daly said the hospital staff has been using the past couple of months to conduct drills and tests to see how long it would take to respond to a surge in cases.
“We have used the last few months to prepare, and we are in a better place to respond,” Daly said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.