Grant County hosted an online software demonstration in hopes of offsetting the roughly $41,000 it will have to pay a Portland software company that built the county a custom software suite to track federal reimbursements.
The software expenditure, approved outside of county court in May without comparing bids from other developers, is part of the $200,000 the COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center spent after being budgeted $125,000, according to a document former Incident Commander Dave Dobler submitted in court May 27.
Dobler, a sheriff’s deputy who stepped down as head of the EOC in June, was on the call to members of the Association of Oregon Counties with the developer, Tryon Creek Software CEO Brendan Joyce.
In an email to the Eagle Aug. 26, Dobler said he was off duty during the call and is not being compensated by Tyron Creek, a company he has done business with in the past.
“My involvement is to help other counties manage their data and save taxpayers money,” he said. “...The plan, for months, was to share the software with other counties.”
Joyce said in an email to Grant County Judge Scott Myers that County Commissioner Jim Hamsher asked him to send EOC documents to the state’s auditor, Scott Learn, because the EOC was no longer functioning. Joyce said Learn was frustrated with the “multitude of ways Oregon counties reported CARES expenses.”
Joyce said he told Hamsher that Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the EOC software might be useful for other counties, and Hamsher agreed.
Joyce said he had previously mentioned looking to other counties to partner and share costs on future phases. He said Grant County owns the software in its current form, and the only ongoing costs are web hosting and data storage. Joyce said those costs could be offset if other counties also use it.
Dobler said he and Hamsher reached out to the AOC, and the association reached out to the 16 people on the call.
Dobler said he was authorized to be on the call by Hamsher, the court’s liaison to the sheriff’s office.
Hamsher said the court does not have to allow for a bidding process for purchases below $150,000.
Myers said the county had declared a state of emergency, which allowed them to avoid the bidding process.
“In an emergency, we can sidestep those requirements,” he said.
The county has paid $25,800 for the software so far, and another $16,000 is pending, according to an email provided to the Eagle last week by County Treasurer Julie Ellison.
Dobler said the county is on the hook for roughly $200 to $300 in data storage and web hosting fees. He said that bringing other counties on board can help spread out and offset the ongoing costs.
In response to whether Grant County is currently using the software, Dobler said it is available to be used, but “software development takes a little bit of time.”
He said the first phase of the software was “looked at being used,” but the county “scaled back the EOC substantially.”
“It did not get used to its full potential,” he said. “But it is ready to. I plan on using it for search and rescue operations and for fires and floods, where we’ve got to carefully document to get reimbursements. And so it is available in its current form. We just have not stress-tested the software yet, because COVID has dropped off, and it was primarily designed for that.”
Dobler said the software is versatile and can be used for county road projects and other incidents.
