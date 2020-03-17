The Grant County COVID-19 Response Team has launched a new program called Phone a Friend.
According to a press release, Incident Commander Deputy Dave Dobler said the team is requesting individuals to make a list of friends and then phone them each day to see how they are doing.
“This could be a great help in this otherwise difficult time, and it will allow the community to become active participants in our prevention strategies,” Dobler said in the release.
Those interested in the program are encouraged to start immediately by making a list of friends they are willing to check on each day. When the program is fully operational, the incident management team would like to get a little information from each volunteer coordinator.
Dobler said there is no need for these Phone a Friend coordinators to reveal the names of those on their list or to share the phone numbers of their friends. Instead, the Phone a Friend coordinators will be encouraged to share how many are on their list and if they are all OK.
He said the volunteers could focus on friends and neighbors and especially those who are elderly or have health issues.
“There may be overlaps, but it is better to capture more information than to miss something that is potentially critical to a family or our community,” Dobler said.
Those interested in formally becoming part of this program do not need to wait to make their lists and start calling their friends. Volunteers who want to register themselves with the Phone a Friend program may call the emergency operations center at 541-575-0520 starting Wednesday, March 18, and ask for Sue Beard, the program coordinator.
The Phone a Friend volunteer coordinators will receive a special weekly briefing with up-to-date information.
