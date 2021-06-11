With COVID-19 vaccination rates lagging behind the statewide average, Grant County leaders are offering $50 gift certificates and other prizes to people who roll up their sleeves to get the shot.
Kimberly Lindsay, Grant County's public health administrator, said every county in the state received vaccine incentive dollars based on population to educate residents and promote the vaccine.
County Court Judge Scott Myers said the county received roughly $80,000 in incentive dollars. Each new person who is vaccinated will receive $50 in Greenbacks.
With help from Court Appointed Special Advocates, the county purchased $8,000 in Grant County Chamber of Commerce Greenbacks — redeemable vouchers at participating local businesses that are members of the chamber — that went to attendees at the mobile vaccination unit that came through the county May 24-28, according to Lindsay Rausch, CASA's COVID-19 response program manager.
County Judge Scott Myers said Wednesday the county is also looking to reward people already vaccinated.
"We're going to try and go back retroactively to those who already received their shot," he said, "whether they do it in chamber bucks, or however to do it so that the money can only be spent at local small businesses."
Lindsay said every county in the state is looking at ways to spend the money, and most counties are going beyond education to encourage people to roll up their sleeves and get the shot.
She said the county could opt to put up billboards and posters, but most are implementing gift cards, drawings and scholarships.
Rausch said a resident won a YETI cooler filled with picnic and outdoor supplies at last month's vaccine event. She said the county would raffle another YETI Hopper Flip at a future vaccine event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.