The future of Grant County’s Emergency Operations Center is uncertain as the number of positive cases continue to increase at a break-neck pace.
County Commissioner Jim Hamsher, the EOC liaison, said he would like to see the court approve another $125,000 in funding while County Judge Scott Myers said it would be a “tough sell” to get his vote.
“I’d like to see what they’re doing for me to make an intelligent decision on a budget request,” Myers said. “I would like to know more than I’ve known for the last four months.”
Community members have also expressed criticism about the EOC, which was budgeted $125,000 in March by the county court to respond to the coronavirus pandemic with the plan to reassess in 45 days. EOC officials, however, spent nearly $200,000 in about three months.
The county court also unanimously passed a motion stating future EOC purchases over $200 were to be brought before the court for approval, but instead, about $90,000 of expenditures were made without advance approval. The court members signed off on the expenditures outside of court.
Hamsher said Myers or anyone else could find out information regarding what the EOC has done for the last four months within the 230 pages of documents former EOC Incident Commander Dave Dobler submitted to the court during his May 27 presentation.
Myers said he is concerned about the lack of oversight at the EOC surrounding the staff’s time cards that have been turned in.
“The only record we have of how much time they’re spending has been personally prepared time cards,” he said. “And I don’t see those until pay time, so it’s going to be a tough sell for me.”
Hamsher said the EOC staff reports were filled out and then verified and signed by the incident commander.
He said the EOC staff has been using the $35,000 automated software program the county purchased as part of its COVID-19 expenditures, and it tracks the activities of each EOC staff member, and tracks personnel costs all in one place.
Hamsher said, with the EOC using the software program, they are the most transparent department.
“With the other departments, they just fill out a time sheet saying I worked eight to five at an hour for lunch,” he said. “You have no idea what they do.”
Hamsher said, while he does not have a specific breakdown of how the newly requested $125,000 would be budgeted, he would like to see approximately 90% of the funds be available for personnel costs.
Myers said 90% of the EOC’s first round of funding went to build out the infrastructure at the EOC: the $35,000 software system, radios, laptops and wifi network. This round, he said, should “buy a lot of hours” for the staff.
Hamsher said the three current EOC employees are working on an as-needed basis from home under Deputy Incident Commander Chris Rushing, who has stayed on to help the county.
Hamsher said the county is in the process of hiring a new emergency management coordinator who would serve as EOC incident commander, and he wants to compile a list of approximately 12 on-call staff members to bring in should the county see an uptick in cases.
Hamsher said he also wants to amend the court’s rule to bring purchases of over $200 before the court.
“You wouldn’t sit there in the middle of a pandemic and have to have a court meeting to approve a $200 purchase in the middle of an emergency,” he said. “That just doesn’t make any sense.”
He said no other department ever had to follow that rule and it was specific to the EOC.
Hamsher said a year-old resolution stating the county judge can approve any pre-budgeted item is still valid.
Myers said he wants to see the rule that purchases over $200 come before the court remain in place.
Hamsher said, going forward, any unexpected items not in the EOC’s approved budget would be brought before the court. He said he hoped the county court would meet in a special session soon to determine the EOC’s future.
County Commissioner Sam Palmer did not return requests for comment.
