After a contentious Grant County Court session last month that saw department heads criticizing the court members for lack of leadership and communication regarding operations of its departments amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Grant County Judge Scott Myers and Commissioner Jim Hamsher established guidelines for the departments last week in light of Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order requiring face masks in indoor public spaces statewide.
In a June 30 email, Laurie Wright, Grant County human resource manager, said departments are encouraged, but not required, to close their doors to the public. The email suggested departments also post contact numbers and see members of the public by appointment only.
She said, if an office remains open to the public, then a sign needs to be posted indicating how many persons can be in the office at a time.
Employees who cannot maintain the 6-foot social distancing requirement in non-public places are required to wear face coverings/masks, Wright said.
Myers said an example of a non-public space is when he works in his office unmasked, but then invites a member of the public into his office, thus requiring them both to wear a mask.
Wright said the departments will be expected to sanitize frequently touched surfaces within their respective offices.
“This will free up some of the custodian’s time to focus on the common public areas and restrooms,” she said.
Myers said the courthouse is still open, but the offices will post whether they have decided to stay open to the public.
Wright said she encourages people to call ahead of time before coming to the courthouse.
