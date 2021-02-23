Frigid weather delayed the county’s vaccine shipment, prompting the health department to cancel Monday’s vaccine clinic for the 70 and older group.
Kimberly Lindsay, Grant County, public health administrator, said in a Monday phone call that the shipment arrived and that the health department rescheduled the vaccine clinic to Thursday.
She said Thursday’s clinic would be for those in the higher priority groups, such as health care workers, educators, people 80 and over, and then people 75 and 70.
She said the health department must have a supply available for people who move into residential facilities or for people who receive the first dose in another county but move to Grant County and need a second dose.
Lindsay said she expects the state to send an additional 200 doses Friday. She said the health department plans to hold a vaccine clinic for people in the 75 and older group and then those in the 70 and older group.
She said she does not know when the county will receive additional vaccine shipments from the state next week. Weather permitting, Lindsay said the state guarantees that they would send booster shots.
“We continue to maintain a list of those interested in receiving the vaccine,” she said.
In the future, Lindsay said, when they receive additional shipments, they work off the list to get people in for the vaccine as the state expands its eligibility criteria.
“We will need to continue to do this for the near, immediate future,” she said, “until the vaccine is more widely available.”
