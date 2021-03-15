One year into the pandemic, Grant County health officials are getting in front of a surge of 29 positive COVID-19 cases this month, with infections turning up at a school and nursing home in Prairie City.
Seven new cases were announced Monday from the Prairie City, John Day and Seneca ZIP codes.
In a Thursday press release, the Blue Mountain Care Center announced that three residents and four employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Prairie City School District had two people test positive for COVID-19 as well, according to a March 9 letter to parents from Prairie City Superintendent Casey Hallgarth.
Lindsay said the recent uptick in cases, particularly among residents of the care center, concerns her.
“Younger groups generally have less to be concerned about,” Lindsay said. “But for the older population, particularly residents of the care center, it’s their home. They have no other place they can go.”
In its press release last week, the care center said the infected residents would require written approval from the Oregon Health Authority before they can be allowed back to the facility.
Although some of the recent cases have been linked to gatherings, Lindsay said they are not the “end all, be all” in terms of what has caused the community spread.
Nonetheless, she said, the jump in infections at the care center and, more broadly, the county highlight the need to be “extremely thoughtful.”
She said she could not get into specifics regarding the cause of the spread of the virus. She said Blue Mountain Hospital District management had taken all appropriate precautions with its staff.
She said someone close to her is a resident at a care center elsewhere, and she can empathize with people who want to visit their loved ones at the care center.
On one hand, she said she does not want to spread “fear and paranoia,” but on the other, she said she is concerned about the impact of community spread.
