Eligible residents in Long Creek, Monument and Dayville can roll up their sleeves April 8 for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at various times and locations.
In a joint press release March 31, the Grant County Health Department and Blue Mountain Hospital said they would administer the vaccine at the Long Creek Community Hall from 9-10 a.m., the Monument Senior Center from 11 a.m. to noon and then the Dayville Community Church from 2-3 p.m.
Those interested in making an appointment to receive the vaccine can email vaccine@ccsemail.org with name, date of birth, phone number, address, any chronic health conditions and which location they plan to attend. If unable to email, call 541-575-0429.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.