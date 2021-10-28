JOHN DAY — With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's authorization of booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Grant County Health Department announced it would begin administering the jabs on Monday, Nov. 1.
The department has organized a series of clinics in the Trowbridge Pavilion at the Grant County Fairgrounds. Health care providers will administer booster doses of Moderna vaccine to eligible people who had their initial shots at least six months ago, regardless of whether their initial vaccination was with the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson formula.
No appointment is necessary.
On Monday, Nov. 1, first responders and health care workers can get the booster dose from 10 to noon, and those 80 and over can drop by the fairgrounds for the jab from noon to 2 p.m.
On Tuesday, Nov. 2, those aged 75 to 79 can come by the fairgrounds between 10 a.m. and noon, while people between 70 and 74 can get the shot between noon and 2 p.m.
On Wednesday, Nov. 3, those between 65 and 69 can get the booster from noon to 1:30 p.m., while people 60 and older with underlying medical conditions can get shots from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
On Friday, Nov. 5, people who work in high-risk settings, including corrections, agricultural, grocery and postal workers, can get shots from 9 to 10:30 a.m. From 10:30 to noon, people with underlying health conditions aged 55 to 59 can get the boosters.
The Grant County Health Department will hold additional booster shot clinics in the future to accommodate those who are not able to attend the first round of clinics.
No appointment is necessary to get a booster shot, but the department said people need to bring an Oregon driver's license or state-issued ID card in addition to a vaccine card. Those who have insurance are asked to bring their insurance cards.
The department said that people don't need to show up to the fairgrounds before their scheduled time as there are enough doses to go around.
