A Grant County man has died after contracting COVID-19.
The Oregon Health Authority reported Friday that an 89-year-old man from Grant County tested positive April 12 and died May 5 at his residence. OHA reported he had underlying conditions.
The death was one of eight announced Friday, bringing Oregon's death toll to 2,522. It was the fifth COVID-19-related death reported in Grant County.
Grant County Public Health Administrator Kimberly Lindsay confirmed the death and said she was awaiting further information to make a report.
