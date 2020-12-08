It’s been two weeks since at least two tenants in John Day have been able to bathe.
The impacts of COVID-19 have spread beyond those infected: Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order prohibiting evictions for nonpayment of rent during the pandemic, but a local landlord has stopped paying the utilities on the property because the tenant stopped paying rent.
The city of John Day shut off water service to several rentals owned by Boring Properties LLC just before Thanksgiving because the company owes the city more than $2,700 in past due utility fees, City Manager Nick Green said.
The city was scheduled to discuss the property past press time at a city council meeting Dec. 8, determining whether water services should be restored at a loss to the city and to what extent the council is willing to assist the tenants pursue their rights and remedies under Oregon landlord and tenant law.
Boring Properties did not respond to messages from the Eagle, and Green said the company has not responded to the city.
Sean McGee, 23, who has lived with his wife in Boring Properties’ faded white cabin on Southwest Brent Drive for about a year, said he has been forced to go down to Canyon Creek near his house to scoop up water so he can flush the toilet.
McGee shared with the Eagle his last text conversation Sept. 23 with Boring Properties owner Darrinn Manuel in which McGee expressed his frustration to Manuel about utility payments and minimal help repairing other problems with the property.
Manuel told McGee, if he had paid rent, Manuel would be able to pay for utilities and other expenses. McGee said he was flawless at paying the rent until recent months when he was frustrated by the lack of help from Manuel and when tenants have been protected from eviction by executive order.
Green said tenants have been given rent forbearance due to the pandemic through the end of the year, which has deprived landlords of expected income, but this does not alleviate a landlord from providing the basic services the law requires from any landlord. He said nobody should have to live in an unlivable property.
“Unfortunately in this case, it’s the tenants that are suffering,” Green said.
The city tried to be flexible with the multi-housing developers by giving them time to repair a water leak that caused water bills to increase and to make the past-due payments, but the lack of action from the landlords prompted the city to cut the water off, Green said.
McGee said the water problems with the property go beyond the city: The roof leaks a steady stream of water when it rains, and mold is spreading on the ceiling panels. He said his relationship with Manuel has deteriorated like the property.
Although the neighboring units are vacant, McGee said he hears people occupying them at night, which worries him because he assumes they are using drugs and may be dangerous.
McGee said he hopes people can empathize with his situation. He said the people who live in the Boring Properties units are not bad people.
“We’re just misunderstood,” he said. “Yeah, a lot of us are recovering addicts, and people think automatically, ‘Oh, drug addict, you’re a waste of space in society,’ but everyone has skeletons.”
McGee said he and his wife hope to save enough money to move out of the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.