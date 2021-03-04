Veterans of all ages in Grant and Harney counties who interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine can make appointments in Burns or John Day next week.
Bob Van Voorhis, a veteran and John Day Elks Lodge member, said in an email Thursday the vaccines are specifically for veterans who choose to get the shots. He said it is not mandatory.
Van Voorhis said it is a joint effort by the VA and the John Day Elks Lodge to save veterans the trip to VA facilities that serve veterans in Grant County, including locations in Boise, Bend, Walla Walla, and La Grande.
He said vets could get their shots in Burns on March 10 at the VA Clinic.
Or, he said, they can get inoculated Thursday at the John Day Elks Lodge by calling Cami at the Eastern Oregon VA Clinic in Burns 541-573-3339 extension 2000.
The VA providers will have both the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccines.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the only single-dose shot available.
The Moderna vaccine requires two doses for full protection, and the second shot is given four weeks after the first shot.
In an email announcement Van Voorhis shared with the Eagle, those who need to enroll or update an enrollment should call the National Enrollment line at 877-222-8387. The email said this is normally a five-minute call.
"And then," according to the email. "They can call Cami right after that and get signed up!"
