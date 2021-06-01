A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Strawberry Wilderness Community Clinic in John Day.
The event is for people 18 and older.
Call ahead to make an appointment, 541-575-0404.,
