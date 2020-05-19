Cycle Oregon announced that, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the nonprofit organization is canceling all of its 2020 events — Classic, Gravel, Joyride and Weekender.
The Classic event was planned in Grant County Sept. 12-19.
“Community is at the heart of Cycle Oregon, and we are committed to doing our part to keep our community safe — from the riders and volunteers to the communities we all visit during events,” said Steve Schulz, executive director of Cycle Oregon.
With the ongoing uncertainty around when large events will once again be safe, Cycle Oregon’s board of directors felt it was prudent to cancel all events before spending additional resources preparing for rides that were uncertain to occur.
All registered riders for any of Cycle Oregon’s 2020 events will automatically receive a 70% refund of their registration fee and a 100% refund of their add-on purchases.
“This refund will allow us to pay all the expenses incurred to date, while also returning as much money to registered riders as possible,” said Chad Davis, board president.
Cycle Oregon received a federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan, which will allow the organization to continue to operate through June and process all the details associated with these cancellations. In July they are ending their Portland office lease, furloughing the staff to 60% time, and will work remotely the rest of the year as they develop and implement a strategy to carry Cycle Oregon into 2021 and beyond.
Looking ahead to 2021, Cycle Oregon plans to offer the same events and routes that were planned for 2020, provided the organization and its vendors and community partners can do so in a way that is safe for participants and the communities they visit.
For details about Cycle Oregon’s 2020 refund policy or to receive updates about 2021 events as they occur, visit cycleoregon.com.
