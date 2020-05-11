With Gov. Kate Brown’s announcement on Thursday, the two graduates at Dayville School reconsidered and decided to have a graduation ceremony at 4 p.m. May 30.
Dayville School Superintendent Kathryn Hedrick said social distancing rules will be enforced, and the audience will be restricted to 24 people. Hedrick said a small parade is planned, and further details are still being determined.
