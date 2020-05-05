The John Day Elks Lodge donated $2,000 to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church to help the church offset the costs of preparing and delivering meals in the community.
For the last month, the church has prepared and delivered upwards of 150 meals every Tuesday evening to fill the gaps left by Meals-on-Wheels and the senior centers since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Elks Lodge Secretary Janel Parker.
“It has been a wonderful community effort,” Parker said. “It has brought together people from different arenas to help people in need.”
Parker said people have been extremely grateful for the help.
Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Charles Coughlin said the grant money would have gone for the yearly small school prom that the lodge hosts for high schools in the surrounding area. However, with social distancing directives, the prom was canceled.
Father Christie Tissera said the church is carrying out the mission of St. Elizabeth, which was to help the poor, the lonely, the sick and the needy.
In the evenings, from 5:30-7 p.m. every Tuesday, the church serves meals to go.
Father Christie Tissera said those in need of a delivery can call 541-980-1504.
