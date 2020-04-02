The Grant County Emergency Operations Center has canceled plans for a neighborhood watch program.
Grant County Judge Scott Myers said April 1 the emergency operations center will not follow through with the plan to train 11-15 volunteers to patrol various areas in the county during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
"The EOC decided that there were just too many loose ends," Myers said.
Deputy Dave Dobler, the incident commander of the emergency operations center, could not be reached for comment regarding the cancelation of the program.
Originally, Dobler said the goal of the program was to have another set of eyes and ears in the community. Dobler said the volunteers, in unmarked vehicles, would patrol neighborhoods in the county assigned by the sheriff's office and report to the emergency operations center via county-purchased radios if they saw something.
Dobler said the unmarked vehicles might allow the volunteers to witness potential criminal activity that they would not see in clearly marked vehicles. He said the volunteers would have no authority to apprehend criminals but could report activity to the emergency operations center.
Dobler declined to name the volunteers. He said the volunteers would receive background checks and online training and be required to sign volunteer agreements.
The Eagle requested copies of those agreements and any rules or regulations for the neighborhood watch program March 24.
County counsel Dominic Carollo responded March 27, stating, "At this time, no responsive records exist."
