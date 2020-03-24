Grant County coronavirus response incident commander Dave Dobler said the emergency operations center would begin training 11-15 volunteers this week to be on a neighborhood watch program in significant areas in the county.
“They won’t be a posse or a renegade,” Dobler said. “They will be another set of eyes and ears in the county.”
Dobler said the EOC is responding to concerns in the community about the possibility of crime increasing during the public health crisis.
“People are worried about looters and sort of ‘Mad Max’ environment,” Dobler said.
Dobler said, while he does not foresee a post-apocalyptic scenario, he still believes communities that take a proactive approach see less crime.
Dobler said it is the “Broken Windows Theory,” a theory of policing that, once disorder begins in the neighborhood, things can quickly get out of control, leading to more crime.
County Commissioner Sam Palmer, the public information officer for the county’s coronavirus response, said Grant County is a small community with limited resources.
“We have one grocery store, one gas station and one pharmacy,” Palmer said. “And if the situation continues to go on, pretty soon people will be coming in from somewhere else.”
Dobler said the group of volunteers will go through specific training online. They will be given radios, and if they see something, they will report it to incident command, who will report it to the sheriff’s office.
Dobler said they will drive private, unmarked cars, but they will wear identifying vests.
He said background checks will be completed, and they will sign volunteer agreements.
Dobler declined to provide the names of the volunteers. The Eagle has submitted a public records request.
