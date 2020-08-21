As the states' $500 Emergency Relief Check Program enters its third day, all 70,000 available payments have been distributed or dedicated to Oregonians in need.
The program will wind down starting Friday morning, according to a press release from offices of the House speaker and Senate president. Financial institutions who are participating in this unique public-private partnership will have a final funding allotment cap for the day and will not be accepting new walk-in applications once they reach the allotment cap. Previously scheduled appointments will continue through the end of the month, but new appointments will not be made.
“I want to thank the financial institutions that have stepped up in an emergency and are continuing to work so hard to get money into the hands of desperate Oregonians,” Senate President Peter Courtney said. “We’ve said from the beginning that we know this is not enough money to help all of those in need. But we had to take action to get money directly to people as quickly as possible and this is a tremendous example of Oregonians pitching in to help our most vulnerable.”
“These last couple days have put a spotlight on just how dire the need is all across the state,” House Speaker Tina Kotek said. “We have to get more money to help people. The federal government has the ability to make direct stimulus payments to Americans whose lives are in jeopardy and are not doing so. I find this incredibly frustrating and disappointing.”
After two days, the program delivered funds to payments to nearly 40,000 eligible Oregonians in need. On the first day of the program, 62% of $500 payments went to zip codes outside the Portland Metropolitan Area.
The offices of the House speaker and Senate president will follow up with more detailed information and data about the program as soon as it is available, including which geographic locations were served.
