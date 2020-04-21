The Grant County Health Department, in an April 20 press release, said that a total of 50 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the county, with one pending results, 45 negatives and three “untestable specimens.”
The untestable specimens, according to the press release, were packed properly on dry ice; however, by the time the courier delivered the samples to the lab, the dry ice evaporated.
Health Department Administrator Kimberly Lindsay said one patient retested while the other two declined.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority said the death toll as of 8 a.m Monday is 75 with 1,956 positive cases.
Sam Palmer, EOC public information officer, said in an April 9 email that the EOC has been very busy, and it is hard to get answers from others to provide in-depth explanations, but that he would do his best to provide information.
He said the call volume for the EOC changes and that he does not have the specific number of how many calls the center has received.
Palmer said the number of volunteers has fluctuated.
“The EOC has a fluctuating volunteer force; we are gearing up to help at the food bank with volunteers, then it will drop back down unless something else happens,” he said.
In a follow-up email, when asked how many volunteers the EOC would have at the Food Bank, Palmer replied that Tom Sutton is in charge of the food bank and he did not know. He said he planned on volunteering, but he was not sure who else would be there and that he did not ask.
The Eagle emailed questions to Palmer April 16, and Palmer replied April 18: “I have been extremely busy working on other things going on in the county. I will do my best to get you updated as soon as I can.”
He had not responded as of Tuesday morning.
County Judge Scott Myers emailed a copy of the EOC’s inventory of personal protective equipment on Friday.
There are 300 regular-sized N95 masks across the county, with no backup supply at the EOC. Twenty went to Prairie City with an additional 40 allocated to Prairie City’s fire chief. Fire departments in Canyon City, Seneca, Granite and Monument each received 20 masks while Dayville and Long Creek each received a supply of 30. Blue Mountain Hospital and Valley View did not receive any. On April 15, the county sent Juniper Ridge Acute Care Facility 15 masks and five to Michael Desjardin’s dental office in John Day.
There are 300 multilayered procedure masks in the county with 150 at Blue Mountain Hospital and the other half at the EOC. The hospital received 350 white procedure masks April 9.
Sixty face shields came into the EOC March 26. Prairie City’s fire chief received five. The county delivered 10 masks each to fire departments in Canyon City, Dayville, John Day, Long Creek, Monument and Mt. Vernon.
On standby, the EOC has 678 white regular N95 masks and 140 with respirators. They have 20 blue, large N95 masks, and 650 procedure masks.
The EOC has over 100 gowns in different sizes as well as 1,500 sets of gloves and three gallons of hand sanitizer and nearly 20 smaller bottles.
