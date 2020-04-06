Grant County Sheriff Glenn Palmer has deputized two county commissioners who have been working on the county’s coronavirus response.
In a Facebook post April 4, the sheriff said he had deputized his brother Sam Palmer, who is serving as the public information officer for the county emergency operations center, and Jim Hamsher, who serves as the county court’s liaison to the sheriff’s office.
“I believe that Jim is not the type of person looking for a patrol car or a badge or a gun but he has taken his job as a commissioner serious and spends a lot of time within our office,” Glenn Palmer said in the post. “Liability wise and when and where Jim comes and goes I believe it is in our best interest to deputize him.”
Hamsher said he was deputized so he can understand staffing needs, monitor overtime and other intricacies of law enforcement.
Sam Palmer said “there are no plans or needs for EOC volunteers or workers to be deputized.” He said there is no formal relationship between the sheriff’s office and the operations center, which is headed by Incident Commander Dave Dobler, a certified officer and sheriff’s office deputy who coordinates search and rescue.
Sam Palmer said he is an active member search and rescue and the medic for a multi-agency tactical team, and a former nurse for the jail and for special operations with the Oregon State Police and Drug Enforcement Agency. He said he was first deputized by Sheriff Fred Reusser in the late 1980s.
Sam Palmer said he has been driving a sheriff’s office vehicle to transport medical supplies.
“All medical supplies are carried in a patrol vehicle ... for liability reasons,” he said.
As Grant County enters a week that Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned Sunday would be the “hardest” week of the global pandemic, the county’s emergency operations center is working to fill open positions.
“We have no full-time volunteers at this time,” Sam Palmer said. “That could change as our needs change. We get volunteers from time to time, nothing regular.”
He said the Grant County Health Department does have volunteers who take phone calls.
Sam Palmer said an email was sent out to county employees asking about their availability to help at the EOC after County Judge Scott Myers suggested furloughed county employees be used to fill EOC vacancies.
“The EOC needs skilled staff to help with most tasks which require specific and specialized pre-existing training, like finance,” Sam Palmer said.
Myers said Economic Development Director Allison Field has helped at the EOC. Some other county employees have not been utilized.
“I have offered to help through the week if they need me, but they have not called,” said Fairgrounds Manager Mindy Winegar. “My other employee has a compromised immune system and cannot.”
Sam Palmer said the EOC relocated to the Grant County Regional Airport at the beginning of the month to avoid paying $10,800 per month in rent to stay at the Forest Service building.
Airport Manager Hailey Walker said the EOC is using most of the terminal and that the EOC is closed to the general public.
Sam Palmer said the EOC plans to continue to hold meetings with economic development, finance and medical groups and coordinate information via phone, email and through their website: gc-or-covid-19.info.
Hamsher said the EOC is working to get more personal protective equipment.
“We only got a small amount last time,” he said. “Last week, we only had enough PPE for around eight to 10 tests.”
Hamsher said the state assigns the PPE based on population. He also said that the EOC is working on getting COVID-19 antibody tests.
Grant County Health Department Director Kimberly Lindsay said she does not know about the condition of the county’s positive COVID-19 case.
“The health department, in its function of conducting investigations, has information on positives and does the contact tracing/investigation,” she said. “They are not the treatment provider of these individuals and, as such, do not have information on the status of the condition of the individual.”
Palmer said the person did not sign a waiver to have their information shared with law enforcement and first responders.
